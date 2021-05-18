Share on Pinterest Experts say lifestyle habits such as a exercise and diet are more effective ways to lose weight than taking medication. Eclipse Images/Getty Images A company-sponsored study indicated the drug semaglutide used to treat type 2 diabetes might be effective for weight loss.

Researchers say semaglutide reduces appetite and energy intake.

Another similar drug, liraglutide, was approved by federal regulators 3 years ago as a treatment for weight loss. The drug semaglutide is used to treat type 2 diabetes by regulating how the pancreas releases insulin. However, the drug, sold under the brand names Ozempic and Rybelsus, also may have potential as a weight-control aid because it appears to reduce appetite, craving for food, and energy intake. That’s according to a new study from pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, that was presented at the May 2021 European Congress on Obesity. Novo Nordisk is applying for approval of semaglutide for the treatment of obesity in the United States and Europe. A phase 3 clinical trial for a semaglutide drug delivered orally for the treatment of obesity was announced in April 2021. Semaglutide is in a class of drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists. In the new study, a research team led by Dr. Dorthe Skovgaard, Novo Nordisk’s senior international medical manager, studied how the drug affected gastric emptying, energy intake, appetite, and control of eating among study subjects with obesity. “GLP-1s are known to affect body weight by decreasing energy intake, increasing feelings of satiety and fullness, and decreasing hunger,” Skovgaard told Healthline. “So, the mechanism of action of semaglutide held great potential for a treatment of obesity. In addition, several clinical trials with people with type 2 diabetes had demonstrated the weight loss benefits of semaglutide.”

Weight loss reported The study, published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism, reported that while semaglutide did not seem to delay gastric emptying, energy intake among those receiving the drug was reduced 35 percent compared with those receiving a placebo. Study subjects also reported being less hungry and less interested in eating, as well as feeling fuller and more satiated after eating. Weight loss of 15-18 percent was reported among the study group taking semaglutide. More significant weight loss was reported among both obese and overweight individuals. “In subjects with obesity, semaglutide [administered at a dose of 2.4 mg weekly, compared to 1 mg for treatment of diabetes] suppressed appetite and reduced the frequency and strength of food cravings,” the study concluded. “Control of appetite and reduced frequency and strength of food cravings are important for weight management in people living in obesity, especially in a society which promotes unhealthy lifestyles and overeating.” Skovgaard noted that liraglutide, another GLP-1 drug, also has been shown to affect weight by reducing energy intake and increasing feelings of satiety and fullness as well as decreasing hunger. Marketed as Saxenda, liraglutide is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for weight management. “However, the reduction in energy intake and the weight loss observed with semaglutide is greater than with liraglutide,” noted Skovgaard. Dr. Kim Boyd, the chief medical officer at the weight health program Calibrate, told Healthline that the research on semaglutide is “very exciting.” “Clinical studies have shown that this new dosage leads to an average weight loss of 15 percent (and over 20 percent in a third of participants) that is sustained for over a year,” Boyd said. “This is more effective than any other FDA-approved weight-loss medication on the market.”