Experts are raising concerns about the growing number of deaths due to antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

They say one reason for the increase is the large number of unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions.

They say new antibiotics as well as more research are needed to combat the problem.

For years, scientists have been sounding the alarm about how so-called superbugs can be life threatening.

The bugs are the strains of bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi that are resistant to most of the antibiotics and other medications used to treat infections.

Drug-resistant bacteria can cause pneumonia, urinary tract infections, skin infections, and other ailments.

Now, a new study outlines just how life threatening that drug resistance is when it comes to antibiotics, or what scientists call antimicrobial resistance.

The research, recently published in the medical journal The Lancet, says antibiotic-resistant superbugs cause an estimated 1.2 million deaths a year globally.

One of the study’s lead authors said in a video statement that superbugs are now ranked among some of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

“AMR [antimicrobial resistance] is now a leading cause of death in the world… Larger than some global health well-recognized priorities such as HIV and tuberculosis,” said Dr. Christopher J.L. Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

“It’s really the number two or three infectious disease killer on the planet,” said Kevin Outterson, a professor at the Boston University School of Law and director of CARB-X or Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator.

He has been warning about a potential superbug storm.

“This study was news even to experts because it came up with an estimate that was much higher than what anyone really thought was the consensus number” Outterson told Healthline.

Outterson said part of the reason is that over decades there have been massive programs to drive down the number of deaths for other infectious diseases such as malaria and HIV.