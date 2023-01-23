Share on Pinterest ALTO IMAGES/Stocksy

Massachusetts’ Department of Public Health announced that two residents were recently diagnosed with a novel strain of gonorrhea that’s less responsive to medications.

There’s a new strain of gonorrhea circulating in the United States that’s more resistant to antibiotics.

Massachusetts’ Department of Public Health (DPH) announced last week that two residents were recently diagnosed with a novel strain of gonorrhea that’s less responsive to the medications commonly used to treat the disease.

A case involving a similar strain was also recently detected in Nevada.

Both cases in Massachusetts were successfully treated with ceftriaxone — the current go-to medication for gonorrhea.

According to the DPH, this is the first time that a gonorrhea strain has appeared resistant to five classes of antibiotics in the United States.

Gonorrhea is the second most common sexually-transmitted infection (STI) in the U.S .

Cases of STIs , including gonorrhea, surged during the pandemic when preventative treatment and care were deprioritized and delayed.

The rise of drug-resistant pathogens poses a significant public threat, says Dr. Jake Scott, a board-certified infectious diseases specialist with Stanford Health Care.

“In order to curb this alarming trend, it is important that sexually-active people who might be at risk for gonorrhea undergo routine testing, adhere to treatment if it is provided to them, inform their sex partners if they test positive, and have repeat testing done if they have ongoing symptoms or if they have gonococcal pharyngitis (throat infection),” Scott told Healthline.