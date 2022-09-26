Share on Pinterest Experts say bicycling under the influence can result in serious injury. Henrik Trygg/Getty Images

Researchers are calling drug-related bicycle accidents a “significant public health issue.”

They report that cyclists in these crashes tend to have more serious injuries.

The most common drug detected in these accidents was methamphetamine, followed by cannabis.

Experts say prevention programs are needed to educate cyclists about the use of drugs and bicycle safety.

The potential dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs have been the target of public service announcements for years.

But what about bicycling under the influence? Chances are you haven’t heard as much about that, even though there are indications it may be a bigger problem than you think.

A study published today in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs concludes that “drug-related bicycle injuries are a significant public health issue.”

Researchers at the University of Arkansas looked at data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System for 2019-2020. Of the people treated in emergency departments in the United States for bicycle injuries, the researchers found that more than 11,000 had been using drugs. That’s more than 2% of the total number of people treated for bike injuries in that time period.

The researchers say those cyclists also tended to have more serious injuries. The majority were fractures or internal organ injuries. Nearly a third had to be admitted to the hospital.

The most common drug detected in the crash victims was methamphetamine (36%), followed by cannabis (30%) and opioids (18%).

The researchers noted that nearly a quarter of the injured cyclists had alcohol in their system.

They said the injured cyclists were mostly white, male, and between ages 25 and 44. The injured were less likely to be cycling for exercise. Some may have lost their license because of a previous DUI conviction and couldn’t drive a car.

“In the context of the population most affected by these injuries, they likely have substance use disorder, may be more likely to be homeless, and may not have access to other forms of transportation,” said Bart Hammig, PhD, MPH, a study co-author and a professor of public health at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

“This is an often overlooked and ignored population when addressing serious injuries related to bicycle crashes,” Dr. Hammig told Healthline.