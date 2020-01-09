Share on Pinterest Researchers say people who drink green or black tea at least three times a week get the benefits of polyphenols that can improve cardiovascular health. Getty Images

New research shows improved cardiovascular health among people who drink tea three or more times per week .

. The health benefits are attributable to polyphenols, a compound found in black and green tea along with other foods .

. The benefits were most pronounced among drinkers of green tea, and also for men rather than women.

A cup a day could help keep the doctor away — and increase your lifespan.

That’s according to research published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

In it, researchers suggest that drinking tea three or more times a week can lead to improved cardiovascular health and a longer life.

In their large-scale, long-term study, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing tracked 100,902 participants with no prior history of heart attack, stroke, or cancer.

This group was split into two cohorts: those who drank tea three or more times a week and those who didn’t.

After follow-ups for a median time of 7.3 years, researchers determined that those who drank tea more frequently were more likely to stay healthy for a longer period of time.

Habitual tea drinkers were found to be 20 percent less likely to develop heart disease and stroke, 22 percent less likely to die from heart disease and stroke, and 15 percent less likely to die of other causes.

A subset of slightly more than 14,000 people was also assessed in a follow-up study.

Those who kept their tea-drinking habit in both studies saw more pronounced benefits, including a 56 percent lower risk of fatal heart disease and stroke.

Some experts quoted on the website of the Science Media Centre point out that this research was an observational study and doesn’t necessarily establish a link between tea drinking and cardiovascular health and longevity.