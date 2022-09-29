Share on Pinterest New research suggests drinking 2 to 3 cups of ground coffee daily can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease and increase your lifespan. Getty Images A study has found a link between coffee drinking and longer life.

It also found coffee was associated with a lower risk for cardiovascular disease.

Two to three cups per day appeared to be the sweet spot for these benefits.

Experts say moderate coffee consumption can be a part of a heart-healthy lifestyle.

They note, however, that too much coffee may increase the risk of adverse effects. New research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has found an association between coffee drinking and living longer. The study also found that there was a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Specifically, this effect was observed among those who drank around two to three cups of coffee per day. All types of coffee, including ground, instant, and decaf, appeared to provide this health benefit.

Studying coffee’s effects on lifespan and heart health According to the authors, the goal of the study was to look at how drinking various types of coffee might impact the risk for episodes of irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia), cardiovascular disease, and death. To conduct the study, the researchers used data from the UK Biobank, a large, ongoing study that provides researchers with medical and genetic data from around 500,000 volunteers between ages 40 and 69. The median age of the people involved in the study was 58. Women made up 55.3% of the group. The types of cardiovascular disease included were coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure, and ischemic stroke. Altogether, 449,564 people who did not have arrhythmia or cardiovascular disease at the start of the study were recruited. Respondents were asked about how many cups of coffee they drank on a daily basis, as well as what type of coffee they drank. They were then placed in a category based on their level of consumption. There was also a group of non-coffee drinkers for comparison. Medical records and death records were used to assess how the groups did over time. The researchers found at follow-up that all types of coffee were associated with a reduced risk for death from any cause. In addition, the greatest reduction in risk was observed in those who drank two to three cups per day. Ground coffee was linked to the greatest reduction in risk, with a 27% lower likelihood of death compared to those who did not drink coffee. Instant coffee provided the least reduction in risk at 11%. However, all types of coffee appeared to provide some protection. When it came to cardiovascular disease, all types of coffee were linked to a reduction in cardiovascular incidents. This effect was also seen at a consumption level of two to three cups per day. Ground coffee again provided the most reduction in risk at 20%, while decaf provided the least reduction at 6%. Both instant coffee and ground were associated with fewer incidents of arrhythmia. However, decaf did not seem to provide any benefit. The lowest level of risk was seen at four to five cups of ground coffee, while the effect was seen at a consumption level of two to three cups of instant coffee. Dr. Debabrata Mukherjee, chairman of the department of internal medicine and professor of internal medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at El Paso, who was not involved in this study, summarized: “This and other available data suggests that drinking modest amounts of coffee (two to three cups a day) of all types have some cardioprotective effects.”

Why might coffee provide these health benefits? Mukherjee said that, while the study itself does not address this question, it might have to do with the presence of caffeine in coffee. “Caffeine has antiarrhythmic properties,” said Mukherjee, “particularly through the inhibition of adenosine (a chemical found in human cells) receptors. Endogenous adenosine shortens refractory periods in both the atrium (upper chamber of the heart) and ventricle (lower chamber of the heart) and consequently increases the risk of arrhythmias; and by blocking adenosine receptors, caffeinated coffee may mitigate the effects of endogenous (present in the body) adenosine and protect against arrhythmias.” He said that this could explain why caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee affected the incidence of arrhythmias in this study differently. Mukherjee further noted that, while caffeine is the most well-known constituent in coffee, it actually contains over 100 biologically active components. “It is possible that some of the non-caffeinated compounds may be responsible for the benefits observed with coffee drinking, i.e., less cardiovascular disease, and improved survival,” he explained.