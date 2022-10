All types of coffee, including ground, instant, and decaf, appeared to provide this health benefit.

Specifically, this effect was observed among those who drank around two to three cups of coffee per day.

The study also found that there was a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

New research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has found an association between coffee drinking and living longer.

According to the authors, the goal of the study was to look at how drinking various types of coffee might impact the risk for episodes of irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia), cardiovascular disease, and death.

To conduct the study, the researchers used data from the UK Biobank, a large, ongoing study that provides researchers with medical and genetic data from around 500,000 volunteers between ages 40 and 69.

The median age of the people involved in the study was 58. Women made up 55.3% of the group.

The types of cardiovascular disease included were coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure, and ischemic stroke.

Altogether, 449,564 people who did not have arrhythmia or cardiovascular disease at the start of the study were recruited.

Respondents were asked about how many cups of coffee they drank on a daily basis, as well as what type of coffee they drank. They were then placed in a category based on their level of consumption. There was also a group of non-coffee drinkers for comparison.

Medical records and death records were used to assess how the groups did over time.

The researchers found at follow-up that all types of coffee were associated with a reduced risk for death from any cause. In addition, the greatest reduction in risk was observed in those who drank two to three cups per day.

Ground coffee was linked to the greatest reduction in risk, with a 27% lower likelihood of death compared to those who did not drink coffee.

Instant coffee provided the least reduction in risk at 11%. However, all types of coffee appeared to provide some protection.

When it came to cardiovascular disease, all types of coffee were linked to a reduction in cardiovascular incidents. This effect was also seen at a consumption level of two to three cups per day.

Ground coffee again provided the most reduction in risk at 20%, while decaf provided the least reduction at 6%.

Both instant coffee and ground were associated with fewer incidents of arrhythmia. However, decaf did not seem to provide any benefit. The lowest level of risk was seen at four to five cups of ground coffee, while the effect was seen at a consumption level of two to three cups of instant coffee.

Dr. Debabrata Mukherjee, chairman of the department of internal medicine and professor of internal medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at El Paso, who was not involved in this study, summarized: “This and other available data suggests that drinking modest amounts of coffee (two to three cups a day) of all types have some cardioprotective effects.”