Family medicine physician and social media sensation 'Dr. Mike' says getting regular cancer screenings is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Dr. Mike Varshavski (known as "Doctor Mike" to more than 23 million social media followers) is using his platform to raise awareness about the importance of routine cancer screenings.

When diagnosed early, a number of cancers can be successfully treated. However, many people put off getting screened.

The CancerScreenWeek website can help you find available cancer screening facilities near you. During the hectic holiday season, one thing people often don’t prioritize enough is their health. Routine medical appointments tend to be put on the back burner, and trips to the doctor are pushed off until the new year. However, one popular family medicine practitioner-turned-social media medical influencer says one thing shouldn’t be ignored: routine cancer screenings. As a spokesperson for the annual Cancer Screen Week (a health initiative created by the American Cancer Society, Genentech, Optum, and Stand Up To Cancer) Mike Varshavski, DO — popularly known as “Doctor Mike” to his more than 23 million social media followers — has been spreading the word about the importance of routine cancer screenings. “My goal has always been to make medical knowledge accessible to anyone and everyone and to tackle misinformation,” Varshavski told Healthline. “Cancer touches just about everyone, but it doesn’t impact everyone equally, and I want to show how cancer screening can be accessible and change the way we see the screening process.”

Why 'Dr. Mike' is on a mission to raise awareness about cancer screenings For Varshavski, this mission is important. Beyond his work as an advocate, influencer, and medical professional, cancer has affected his family too. "Cancer hits close to home as I've lost my mother to leukemia and know how devastating it is to lose a loved one to the disease," he said. "While her cancer was not one we have adequate screenings for, I'm hopeful that by raising awareness, we can improve our screenings, thereby potentially saving lives." Varshavski (whose popularity exploded after People Magazine named him "Sexiest Doctor Alive" in 2015) said he wants to use his massive platform to ensure no one falls through the cracks in seeking routine cancer screenings. "When it comes to screening, there are so many different screening types and techniques available," said Varshavski, who is board certified, practicing family medicine physician. Of course, there is no one size fits all narrative that applies to cancer. There are countless forms of the disease. This can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially for poorer communities and people of color who regularly face structural barriers to routine, safe, equitable medical care. "There are also barriers, including economic fractures within the healthcare system and cancer research disparities, which require a more comprehensive examination to really move the needle," Varshavski stressed. "These, along with various racial and socioeconomic disparities that impact screening accessibility, are why we are dedicating a week to cancer screening to help shed light on screening guidelines and resources available to all." "I'm hopeful that by raising awareness, we can improve our screenings, thereby potentially saving lives," says Varshavski.

Early detection can save lives, but fewer people are getting screened A recent study from the American Cancer Society in the journal JAMA Network Open pointed to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic took on Americans getting important cancer screenings. From 2018 to 2020, the number of women in the United States who reported getting breast and cervical cancer screenings dropped by 2.13 million and 4.47 million, respectively. Also, during that 2018 to 2020 period, routine colonoscopies for colorectal cancer detection in the past year plummeted by 16% for women and men. This was offset, however, by a 7% increase in stool testing, according to the study. “During the height of the pandemic, a backlog of missed cancer screenings continued to build up, delaying detection and increasing wait times for those in treatment,” Varshavski said. “We see this in colorectal screening rates , which decreased 17.7% following the pandemic, along with cervical, breast, and lung cancer, which decreased by 6.8%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively.” Today, Varshavski said these rates remain concerningly low, with screening rates still down 25% across the country. When asked to put this all in context, Dr. Laura Crocitto, MHA, Professor Department of Urology, CMO/VP Cancer Services at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, said that many people put off what are often life-saving screening services to “reduce the risk of exposure to COVID.” While it was necessary at the time, it has created a negative cascade in Americans’ overall health and cancer vigilance. “This delay in screening has led to an increase in the detection of cancers at a later stage. This can result in a decrease in cure rates as well as a need for more intensive treatments,” said Crocitto, who is unaffiliated with Dr. Varshavski.

Your risk for certain types of cancer may be higher than you realize Health experts say some groups of people should be particularly vigilant right now when it comes to their cancer care and being up-to-date on screenings. Crocitto said it all varies by disease groups. In one example, she said some men are at a higher risk of getting prostate cancer, such as “Black men, men with germline variants in BRCA2 , and to a lesser extent, in BRCA1 , and men whose father or brother had prostate cancer.” “There are other risk factors for other cancers like smoking in lung cancer etc.,” Crocitto said. “Many patients with known hereditary gene mutations have an increased risk of certain cancers based on the gene and require early and regular screening.” Varshavski reiterated that “everyone, regardless of personal background or identity,” should make sure they are proactive about screenings with their providers. Echoing Crocitto, he said that this is important for groups who might not always receive the care they need. He cited Black, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI), American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN), and Latino populations in this country who “may encounter screening barriers as a result of health inequities and language barriers,” among other roadblocks to equitable, crucial care. These health disparities play a direct role in mortality rates in these communities, he explained. “Black people generally have a higher rate of cancer mortality than white people, with Black women 40% more likely to die from breast cancer , despite lower mortality rates from 1989 to 2020,” Varshavski cited. “Cancer is also diagnosed at a later stage for the AIAN community , with greater breast and stomach cancer disparities when compared to the white community.” He said a big motivator behind his advocacy work is to find opportunities to tear down some of the structural barriers that lead to worse health outcomes in some of these populations and reach them with direct, clear cancer health messaging. “I am happy to say we have resources and fact sheets accessible in English, Spanish, and traditional and simplified Chinese available year-round,” he said of resources made available through the Cancer Screen Week campaign. “We also have tools to help schedule screening consultations and identify the best low or no-cost insurance options. I want to help encourage and normalize regular cancer screening and show how the process can be simple and available to everyone.”