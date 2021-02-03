Share on Pinterest Using swear words can have a wide range of positive effects on your well-being, including pain relief and helping you cope with emotionally challenging situations. LWA / Dann Tardif / Getty Images Studies show cursing during a physically painful event can help us better tolerate the pain.

Experts say using curse words can also help us build emotional resilience and cope with situations in which we feel that we have no control.

Swearing can also provide a range of other benefits, including as a means of creative expression, relationship development, or simply as a way to allow different identities to harmonize by signaling that you’re relaxed around the other person. We’ve all had plenty of reasons to want to drop more than one f-bomb in the last year. Living in a pandemic has given us all cause to express our frustrations, whether from the ongoing confusing restrictions to the fear of what may happen if you contract the coronavirus. But used appropriately and responsibly, it turns out that sporadic outbursts of cursing, cussing, swearing — whatever the heck you may call it — are a good way to process the chaos of being human in a world where much isn’t under our control. “Swearing can have a truly liberating effect when we’re feeling bottled up with frustration. Saying the F-word, or similar, can have an immediate calming impact on the difficult emotions we might be experiencing,” Dr. Raffaello Antonino, a counseling psychologist and the clinical director and founder of Therapy Central, told Healthline. Using profanity remains a controversial issue because we are living, feeling human beings who are tossed into a complex world built long before we were born. There’s shared experiences, language, social norms, and the constant battle between inanimate objects and fragile human beings with complex sensory networks. But those networks created language, and in that language are many four-letter words, some of which only a devil would advise to utter during a worship service, despite the heavenly number of combinations in which they can be used. This includes the seven words George Carlin so famously pointed out that you can’t say on television. “People often swear when they are stressed, faced with a challenge, or are otherwise experiencing an increase in the activation of their sympathetic nervous system. When people swear, they experience a release, either slight or significant, in physiological and psychological stress,” Dr. Kyle Zrenchik, PhD, a couples and sex therapist and co-founder of All In Therapy, told Healthline. “What a tremendous gift we have: no pills, no side effects, no copays. We have a totally natural, free, and readily accessible way to take the edge off of things, even if just a bit,” he said. One such way is by aiding in short-term pain relief, like when you stub your toe on the coffee table.

Swearing can help reduce pain, but not if you’ve already got a potty mouth Researchers at Keele University in the United Kingdom found that people could endure the stinging and numbing pain of holding their hands in ice water longer if they were able to fire off expletives in the process compared to saying more neutral words. The research , published in The Journal of Pain in 2011, concluded that swearing during a painful experience could trigger an emotional response, the body’s “fight or flight” response, and a surge of adrenaline. But there’s a notable catch: Those same effects weren’t seen in participants who admitted to the highest levels of everyday swearing, defined up to 60 swear words per day. “Swearing is a very emotive form of language, and our findings suggest that overuse of swear words can water down their emotional effect,” Dr. Richard Stephens, a senior lecturer in psychology at Keele University and co-author of the study, said in a statement when the research was released. “Used in moderation, swearing can be an effective and readily available short-term pain reliever if, for example, you are in a situation where there is no access to medical care or painkillers. However, if you’re used to swearing all the time, our research suggests you won’t get the same effect,” he said. It’s almost as if cursing too much can lose its effectiveness, so swearing is most impactful when used less often (which your mother would most likely prefer).