Share on Pinterest Aspirin and warfarin are different types of blood thinners. Getty Images

Aspirin and warfarin are two commonly prescribed blood thinners.

Researchers are cautioning that taking the two medications at the same time may increase the risk of excessive bleeding.

Experts recommend talking with your doctor if you are taking both medications.

There is a significant risk of bleeding for people who take aspirin with the blood thinner warfarin.

That’s according to researchers at the University of Michigan who recently studied the effects of aspirin when taking warfarin.

Their study included 6,700 participants who took aspirin with warfarin. The researchers found that when the participants reduced their aspirin use by 46%, bleeding complications dropped by 32%.

The participants were treated at anticoagulation clinics across Michigan for venous thromboembolism and atrial fibrillation. Both conditions increase the risk of stroke.

“This is a very important study,” said Dr. Jeffrey Berger, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Health in the Department of Medicine in the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology in New York who was not part of the study.

“Doctors and researchers spend a lot of time looking for new therapies to help patients. But this study is an excellent reminder to look at what we can drop,” he told Healthline. “We should review medications our patients are on that might no longer be needed. Many patients began aspirin therapy as a first step before any blood thinners and after they started them, they continued to take the aspirin, too.”

The researchers theorized that many study participants took aspirin to prevent heart attack or stroke and did not stop when they started warfarin.

In 2010, U.S. Preventive Task Force guidance recommended that men between 45 and 79 and women 55 to 79 should take low-dose aspirin to help prevent cardiovascular disease. Then in April 2022, they changed the guidance. Among the new recommendations:

For adults 40 to 59, the decision to take low-dose aspirin should reflect individual risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

For adults 60 and older, aspirin should not be used as the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease.

While the results could be transferable to other blood thinners, the scientists for this study only looked at people currently taking warfarin, the most commonly prescribed blood thinner.

The scientists stressed it is essential to talk to your doctor to understand the benefits and risks of taking aspirin.

Dr. Nikhil Warrier, a cardiac electrophysiologist and medical director of electrophysiology at MemorialCare Heart & Heart Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in California, agrees.

“The decision to start patients on aspirin who are on blood thinners must be individualized via an assessment that each patient should have with their doctor,” Warrier told Healthline. “This study reinforces the current practice of not placing patients on aspirin unless there is a significant need for antiplatelet therapy.”