In a recent survey, 94 percent of dietitians said fear-based messaging around pesticides on produce can be a barrier to eating enough fruits and vegetables.

Pesticide residue on conventional and organic produce is found in tiny, low-risk amounts that are not linked to any negative health effects.

Consumers should focus on eating the variety of fruits and vegetables available to them, as most Americans don’t eat the recommended amount.

Are you eating enough fruits and vegetables daily?

If your diet looks like most Americans’, the answer is no. Even though fruits and vegetables are rich in nutrients our bodies love, 87 percent of Americans don’t eat the daily recommended amount of vegetables and 76 percent don’t eat enough fruit.

While everything from eating meals on-the-go to food deserts can make it difficult to eat the rainbow of fruits and veggies, a recent survey points to another potential barrier to consumers: fear about pesticides on produce.

According to the small survey of registered dietitians (RDs) from the Alliance for Food and Farming (AFF), 94 percent of dietitians think fear-based messaging around pesticides on produce leads to excessive concern about whether conventionally grown fruits and vegetables are safe to eat.

“On average, Americans don’t come close to meeting [produce intake] recommendations in the first place, and adding an additional barrier brings us further away from the target: eating a healthful, balanced diet,” said Tamika Sims, PhD, Director of Food Technology Communications at the International Food Information Council.

Campaigns that promote organic produce as lower in pesticides may also contribute to less overall consumption of fruits and vegetables, since many people lack access or funds to purchase only organic produce.

That can lead people to giving up on eating a plentiful amount of produce altogether, just as nutritionists thought.

“Many people may worry about eating produce that isn’t organically farmed and ultimately eat less of it over the long run if organic produce isn’t readily accessible,” said Crystal Karges, RDN at Crystal Karges Nutrition.

Karges often fields questions from clients about pesticides and the safety of conventional produce.

“Feeling stress or fear around certain foods or farming practices takes the joy away from eating and can potentially prevent people from consuming foods that would be beneficial to their diet,” Karges told Healthline.