The president will undergo his first physical while in office today, given by the same doctor who examined President Obama.

Share on Pinterest Want to know if the president is healthy? Don’t expect to learn much from his medical examination today. President Trump is expected to undergo his first physical amid increased speculation about his health. This is due in part to the fact that he ascended to the presidency at age 70, making him the oldest person to ever be voted into office. Additionally, his eating habits reportedly include plenty of fast food. Some mental health experts have also called for an assessment of his cognitive health. Some experts even visited Capitol Hill to talk to lawmakers about their concerns.

About the president’s physical But those hoping for answers, they may not learn much from the president’s annual physical. First, it’s important to note that the president isn’t required to undergo a medical exam. Additionally, the president’s medical information is protected by federal law. As a result, Trump isn’t required to share any medical information with the public. Trump is expected to be examined by Dr. Ronny Jackson, a physician to the president who also performed physicals on former President Barack Obama. Even if Jackson diagnoses a condition or illness, Trump has the right to keep this information from becoming public, like any other citizen. When President Obama underwent a physical, Jackson released the results with Obama’s consent. The results included some vital statistics, including Obama’s age, weight, height, and heart rate. The physical examination included an eye exam, a check of the ears, nose, throat, lungs, skin, heart function, and gastrointestinal system, among other things. He also released some lab results of the president, including his levels of cholesterol, blood glucose, vitamin D, and prostate-specific antigen , or PSA test. Trump’s exam will likely follow a similar pattern. Dr. Tochi Iroku-Malize, chair for family medicine at Northwell Health in New York, said the main components of a physical involve the basics of getting a patient’s height, weight, body mass index, and blood pressure, as well as listening to the lungs and heart. “What a lot of people don’t realize is that those are the main things that we check,” she said. “Those are the main components, then you continue your exam further based on the history of the risk factors or whatever medical conditions the patient has.” Iroku-Malize said that the physician would also take a detailed history, and then decide if more testing was needed. Dr. Barbara Keber, vice chair for family medicine at Northwell Health, explained that this history is key to understanding a patient’s overall health. We’ll check “what their lifestyle habits are, which is very important in looking for chronic diseases,” she said. For example, if a patient is overweight, not eating a healthy diet, and not exercising, a physician might order further blood work to check for cholesterol levels, signs of diabetes, and other indicators of a cardiac disease.