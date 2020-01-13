Share on Pinterest More Americans are getting their knees replaced. Getty Images

Americans have more than 600,000 knee replacements each year. That number is expected to reach 1.28 million by 2030 .

A new study finds that 90 percent of patients with osteoarthritis in their knees wait too long to get a replacement.

Experts devised a new algorithm to help physicians and patients figure out the right time to have surgery.

Want to get the most from a total knee replacement? Make sure you have the procedure done at the right time.

A report published today in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery found that delaying surgery can deprive patients of the surgery’s full benefits. But when surgery is done too soon, patients put themselves at risk and may wind up needing another replacement.

According to the report, about 90 percent of patients with knee osteoarthritis are waiting too long to have the procedure. And about 25 percent of people who don’t yet need it are having the procedure done too soon and only experiencing minimal benefits.

“People are waiting and waiting to have the procedure and losing the most benefit,” said Hassan Ghomrawi, PhD, MPH, associate professor of surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Ghomrawi’s team devised an algorithm that incorporates joint function, pain, radiographic assessment, and age to best determine the optimal time to have a knee replacement. It was based on information from 8,002 people who had or were at risk for osteoarthritis. Researchers followed up on the patients for up to 8 years.

In patients who wait too long, the osteoarthritis deteriorates their function. This means they can’t exercise or be active, which can lead to other health problems, including depression.

Also, patients who wait too long don’t get as much function back after surgery. “Your mobility is still reduced versus somebody who had it in a timely fashion,” Ghomrawi explained.

Patients who have surgery too soon put themselves at risk for complications and may wind up having a revision surgery later in life. Revisions can be more difficult and result in poorer outcomes.

Socioeconomic issues play a big role in timing as well, he noted. Black people delayed knee replacement surgery more than white people, the study found.

Some people go for surgery too soon because they’re the sole source of income for their family, and they want to take care of themselves. Others may delay surgery if they’re caring for an aging loved one, he noted.

“Incorporating these algorithms to assess patient’s knee osteoarthritis at the primary care level and at the orthopedic surgeon level would improve timing of knee replacement,” Ghomrawi said.