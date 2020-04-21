Aside from COVID-19 patients, hospitals have become “ eerily quiet ,” according to emergency physicians. And the nosedive in the rates of heart attack patients has doctors worried that people aren’t getting the care they need.

Before the pandemic, the answer was a no-brainer: Get to the emergency room. But now, more people may be toughing it out at home, fearing a trip to the hospital could expose them to the new coronavirus.

What should you do if you have sudden chest pain, shortness of breath, or other heart attack symptoms?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

On the national level, the rate of heart attacks is fairly predictable. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that someone experiences a heart attack every 40 seconds . Hospitals prepare accordingly for the average rate of cases in their area.

Since the COVID-19 crisis, though, hospitals have seen a major decline in the number of heart attack patients.

“You hear doctors saying, ‘Where are all the heart attacks?’ It’s concerning to us. We can only imagine that there are people still having these medical problems and not seeking care,” said Dr. Darria Long Gillespie, emergency physician, clinical assistant professor at the University of Tennessee School of Medicine, and a national spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians.

The decline of heart attack patients during the pandemic varies from hospital to hospital.

While not scientific, a recent Twitter poll of cardiologists found that nearly half of respondents have seen between 40 and 60 percent fewer cardiac patients at their hospitals in recent weeks, with another 22 percent of doctors seeing a drop of more than 60 percent.

Dr. Abdulla Kudrath, an emergency physician, has noticed a nearly 50 percent drop in heart attack patients at his freestanding emergency department, Angleton ER, as well as the four other emergency rooms he manages, during the pandemic.

What’s more, those who do come in have often waited until symptoms have become severe, he says.

“Some things can be prevented and controlled, but any time delayed on a stroke or heart attack can be costly to someone’s health,” Kudrath said.

While there are a few theories to explain the drop in heart attack patients, many doctors believe people see hospitals as a hotbed for the new coronavirus, so they’re trying to avoid them as much as possible.

“People are afraid of COVID. They’d rather delay care for something that might not be serious than be faced with the real risk of catching COVID in the hospital,” Gillespie said.

Some patients are also concerned that hospitals are too overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients to treat other issues, adds Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu, chair of the division of interventional cardiology at the Mayo Clinic and director of the Mayo Clinic Cardiac Cath Lab.

“There’s a perception that other medical services may not be available right now, and we would like to reassure everyone that heart attack care systems are operational, even under the current situation,” he said.