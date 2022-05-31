Share on Pinterest Experts advise parents to be aware of when antibiotics are necessary for their children and when they aren’t. Marko Geber/Getty Images Researchers say a high percentage of children are prescribed antibiotics that they don’t need.

They say this trend can raise health-related expenses because children are not getting appropriate treatment in some cases.

Experts advise parents to educate themselves on when antibiotics are appropriate and when they aren’t. Is your child’s pediatrician prescribing unnecessary antibiotics and would you know if they did? According to an investigation published in JAMA Network Open, some $74 million in “inappropriately prescribed” antibiotics were given to children in the United States outside a hospital setting in 2017. Inappropriate prescriptions were defined as those that are non–guideline-recommended. In the investigation, researchers looked at data from 2.8 million children between April 1, 2016, and September 30, 2018. They reported that overall 31 to 36 percent of those children received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections and 4 to 70 percent received them for viral infections. ​​

The impact of inappropriate antibiotic use Investigators report that inappropriately giving children antibiotics is not without consequence for the family or the healthcare system. Risks of adverse drug reactions and increased medical costs were both noted. For example, they reported there were higher healthcare costs within the 30 days post-prescription for those who were given antibiotics. The healthcare cost per child, the researchers stated, ranged from $21 to $56 for bacterial infections and around $96 for viral infections. National annual attributable expenditure estimates were highest for chronic middle ear infection ($25 million), pharyngitis ($21 million), and viral upper respiratory infection ($19 million). “These findings highlight the individual and national-level consequences of inappropriate antibiotic prescribing and further support implementation of outpatient antibiotic stewardship programs,” the researchers wrote.

What experts have to say Dr. Preeti Jaggi, the director of antimicrobial stewardship at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and an associate professor of pediatrics at Emory University, said these findings provide another example in a growing body of evidence of the adverse effects of unnecessary prescribing of antibiotics. “We have seen similar studies showing the same type of problems in hospitalized patients and this study focused on those not hospitalized. In addition to the adverse events that kids experienced, there was also a considerable monetary cost,” Jaggi told Healthline. Dr. Daniel Ganjian, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, said the findings ultimately support the goal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) of decreasing inappropriate antibiotic usage. “It is so easy to give antibiotics to a desperate parent who wants her child to feel better, but a good pediatrician will take the time to explain the difference between a viral and bacterial infection, and will try his/her hardest to not prescribe antibiotics,” Ganjian told Healthline.