A recent study from China concluded that people with type A blood may have a higher risk of contracting the new coronavirus than people with type O do.

Experts say the research is interesting, but more studies need to be done to verify the results.

The experts add that past research has shown some connection between blood type and illnesses such as the stomach flu, as well as the risk of stroke and cognitive impairment.

If you’ve been surfing the internet lately, you may have spotted some buzz about the connection between blood type and the new coronavirus.

It’s because a new study suggests that people with type A blood might be more susceptible to getting the virus and type O might have more protection against the virus.

The report has some experts worried that people with type A blood might panic or worry and that people with type O blood might let their guard down or get too complacent.

“These results can’t be used to lessen the serious precautions that everyone needs to take, regardless of their blood type,” said Dr. Mary Cushman, MSc, a hematologist and professor at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.

“Someone on social media this weekend wondered if the type O people in families should be the ones sent out for shopping, for instance,” Cushman told Healthline. “We definitely don’t want people thinking they can be protected and don’t have to take precautions because they are type O.”