A new study reignites the debate over whether children should be spanked. Here’s some thoughts from experts and parents on the issue. Share on Pinterest Missouri mother Meredith Liberman remembers well the spankings she got as a child. “My parents took a hard-line biblical approach to raising kids,” Liberman told Healthline. “I remember hearing, ‘Spare the rod, spoil the child,’ quite often. Spanking was a constant form of discipline in our house, the most frequently used. My siblings and I would be lined up for a lecture before receiving our punishments. Bare butt, with a variety of tools. There were wooden spoons that broke over our bottoms and ping-pong paddles. Once we even had to cut our own branch off a tree. To this day, the sound of a belt snapping sends me into a panic.” For Liberman, spanking her own children was never an option. In fact, she ended relationships with potential partners who weren’t willing to budge on their own pro-spanking stances. Today, she and her husband are on the same page. “Spanking and physical force are not in our parenting vocabulary, specifically because of how those things shaped us in ways we think are negative,” Liberman says.

A hot topic for parents If you want to get a group of parents into a heated discussion, there are a handful of topics sure to produce the desired effect. But it’s possible none are quite as contentious as the topic of spanking. Those who are against it point to the research showing the negative consequences of spanking. Those who are for it often point to their own childhoods, saying, “See, I turned out just fine.” Such is the case with Stephanie Thompson of New Jersey. She told Healthline she was spanked as a child, and her children are spanked today. But the spanking she describes is quite different from what Liberman experienced. “Spanking was normally a last resort in my household growing up, but I can remember being spanked a handful of times. It was always after other things had failed to put an end to whatever behavior it was I shouldn’t have been engaging in. I was spanked with both an open hand and a switch,” Thompson recalled. Today, she says, “Each of my three children have been spanked probably two to five times over their lifetimes. Spanking has always been a very last resort for us, and only for the most serious of offenses. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, they don’t repeat the offense.”

Some arguments against So is there a difference between the type of spanking these two mothers described? And could it be there are potentially times when spanking is, in fact, an appropriate disciplinary tactic without long-term consequences? It’s not that simple, according to Monica Jackman, an occupational therapist in Florida specializing in pediatrics and mental health. “We still have a generation of parents who have been spanked,” she told Healthline. “So for them, it’s familiar. But even if you look at our culture in general, we don’t discipline people who have broken the law with physical violence. So why do we do so with our children? Most of the time, when a parent is spanking, they are angry or frustrated — even if they are trying not to be. So it sends a mixed message, because the parent is hitting when they are angry or frustrated, but the child would then get into trouble for doing the same.” “Even beyond that,” she explained, “physical violence typically results in fear. Which may stop a child from repeating the behavior. They’re afraid, so they avoid engaging in whatever challenging behavior it was that produced that fear. But you aren’t actually teaching the child anything. Even if you add a conversation after the spanking, as an adult, you’re modeling physical violence as a means to an end to get a child to change their behavior. We need to think about the message that sends kids: Hitting can be used to get someone else to do what you want.” Instead, she says, “Parents need to teach their kids to have better emotional control. And they teach that by modeling it themselves.” Dr. Michael Yogman, a pediatrician and member of the AAP, agrees. “The origin of the word ‘discipline’ comes from learning,” he told Healthline. “And kids aren’t learning when they are being hit. So if the goal of discipline is learning, then we’ve got to find better ways — and we’ve got to help parents find better ways.” “Part of this is cultural,” he went on. “Parents definitely say, ‘Well, this is what I was brought up with, and I’m fine.’ So as pediatricians, how do we deal with the issue of culture in spite of the evidence?”

Some arguments for The answer to that question may come from finding out why parents are so quick to dismiss the research. For Thompson, the problem is that science isn’t perfect and no research study can account for everything. Before her interview with Healthline, Thompson requested a full copy of the most recent research. “I like science, even when I disagree,” she said. “And I’d like to read the full study before I comment.” Once she did, she came back with a list of areas where the research fell short. “On the surface, it seems as if they’ve accounted for all these different factors,” Thompson said. “But there’s still so much they missed. For instance, the study itself was completed only in Texas. Having grown up in Texas myself, I’m well aware that corporal punishment is probably more the norm there than in other places. So is it possible that corporal punishment in schools is more likely to lead to physical abuse, as opposed to occasional spanking in the home? The study also only used self-reporting from the children and young adults who were spanked. It didn’t corroborate any of those statements with parents and significant others.” She had similar issues with other studies that produced negative spanking outcomes. “Is there a difference between spanking in extremely religious homes?” she asked. “Or what about homes where spanking is used only very rarely, as opposed to homes where it is a much more common event? I think psychology is still a growing field, and we need more data points to make such sweeping claims and hypotheses.” For Thompson, and likely for many other parents who spank like her, her own personal experiences carry more weight than the research she’s read.