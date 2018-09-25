Researchers say daily low-dose aspirin does raise the risk of bleeding in older adults

A daily dose of aspirin can help people with heart ailments. However, researchers say it probably doesn't do much for healthy older adults.

What do you do when something you’ve treated as a received truth turns out to be untrue? Does it give you a headache?

Go ahead, take an aspirin, but — according to a new study — don’t expect the little white pill to prevent a heart attack.

An older adult in reasonably good health who takes a low-dose aspirin every day may find that it’s more harmful than you think.

The new study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, consisted of a clinical trial that included residents of both the United States and Australia.

It concluded that a daily low-dose aspirin had no effect on prolonging life in healthy elderly people.

It also showed a higher rate of a major hemorrhage.

The study came as no surprise to Dr. Ragavendra Baliga, a cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“This study confirms what we’ve been doing [the] last few years,” Baliga told Healthline.

He cited a 2015 study that showed serious health concerns.

“The benefits don’t prevent side effects,” he said.

He noted that patients with diagnosed heart disease still benefit from low-dosage aspirin, but that for otherwise healthy people, it does not work as a preventative.