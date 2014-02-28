A new study shows that stethoscopes need to be disinfected between patients to prevent contamination inside the healthcare system.

Most people fear the stinging cold of the doctor’s stethoscope against their skin, but a new study from the Mayo Clinic shows that stethoscopes are guilty of more than just a little discomfort.

Testing the bacterial load of stethoscopes in one Swiss university teaching hospital revealed that they were capable of transmitting potentially deadly bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The bacterium has evolved defenses that are impenetrable by modern antibiotics.

Researchers sampled 489 surfaces—four regions of the doctor’s hand and two sections of the stethoscope—and found contamination of the stethoscope became substantial after only a single physical examination of a patient. They found contamination levels were comparable to that of the doctor’s dominant hand.

“By considering that stethoscopes are used repeatedly over the course of a day, come directly into contact with patients’ skin, and may harbor several thousands of bacteria (including MRSA) collected during a previous physical examination, we consider them as potentially significant vectors of transmission,” the researchers wrote in the study published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings. “Thus, failing to disinfect stethoscopes could constitute a serious patient safety issue akin to omitting hand hygiene.”

