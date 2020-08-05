Share on Pinterest Experts say wearing a face mask is still key to avoiding COVID-19. Getty Images

New research shows that protective eye coverings may also help stop the spread of disease.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said goggles or face shields might be more necessary for certain people and in certain regions than others.

For now using a face mask still remains key to avoiding COVID-19.

By now most people are aware that face masks or cloth coverings are one of the most effective ways to help reduce the spread of transmission of COVID-19.

A study from April 2020 shows that universal masking is one of the key ways to contain or slow the pandemic.

But new research shows that we could take it a step further by making sure our eyes are covered with protective goggles or a face shield.

More than 18.6 million people around the world have contracted COVID-19, with more than 700,000 having died from it. The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with several states that have dramatic upticks in new cases since entering reopening phases.

At the end of July, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , told ABC News that Americans should consider wearing goggles or a face shield to further prevent the spread.

Fauci’s statement was not that goggles should replace masks, but in certain situations would act as an additional line of defense. So what do we know about the risk?