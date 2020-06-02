Share on Pinterest Researchers say a person with no family history of colorectal cancer who has a “negative” initial high-quality colonoscopy can probably wait longer than a decade for a second exam. Getty Images

In a new study, researchers say people who show no signs of colorectal cancer during an initial colonoscopy can probably wait longer than 10 years for their next exam.

Experts say the longer wait can work if the colonoscopy was a high-quality test and the person has no family history of the disease.

Other experts, however, say there is risk in waiting longer than 10 years because colonoscopies can miss polyps that can later turn into cancerous cells.

You might not need to get a colonoscopy every 10 years if your last exam was clean.

That’s because people who check out as “negative” on a high-quality colonoscopy enjoy a significantly lower risk of colorectal cancer (CRC) incidence for well beyond a decade after screening, a new study says.

American Cancer Society recommendations call for routine colonoscopies — a camera-assisted examination of the lower bowel — every 10 years for average-risk adults, beginning at age 45.

“An average-risk adult is defined as someone who does not have a family history of CRC or polyps, a personal history of CRC, or a personal history of chronic inflammatory bowel disease such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease,” noted Dr. David Samadi, director of men’s health and urologic oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York.

But researchers from The Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland, said their findings “suggest that the currently recommended 10-year interval for screening colonoscopy is safe and could potentially be extended.”

“Our findings confirm that the 10-year interval between high-quality screening colonoscopies is safe and there is no benefit from more frequent screening,” Dr. Nastazja Pilonis, a study author who works in the department of gastroenterology at the Institute, told Healthline. “Furthermore, the findings suggest that this interval could even be prolonged… if and only if we are sure that all endoscopies are high-quality.”

Dr. Seth David Rosen, a gastroenterologist at the Miami Cancer Institute in Florida, told Healthline that high-quality “means an adequate preparation of the colon to visualize polyps as well as an appropriately trained and experienced endoscopist with a track record of finding polyps in at least 20 percent of the routine screening colonoscopies they perform.”