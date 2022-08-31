Share on Pinterest Researchers say there be reasons other than statins for muscle aches. AsiaVision/Getty Images

Researchers say statins are not the cause of muscle aches in about 90 percent of the cases where people who are taking the medications experience this pain.

Their conclusions are in line with previous studies that have reported on the “nocebo effect” involved with muscle pain and statins.

However, some experts say medical professionals still need to listen to their patients who take statins and report muscle aches.

Statins are drugs that are widely prescribed and known to be effective as a treatment for high cholesterol.

However, for years, there has been some debate over whether statin therapy can cause muscle pain and/or muscle weakness.

A study published this week in the Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain reports that more than 90 percent of the time, the pain that people are

experiencing is not coming from the statin.

“The idea that statins may cause frequent muscle pain has been a persistent belief among some patients and clinicians. However, our study confirms that the statin is rarely the cause of muscle pain in those taking statins,” Colin Baigent, the director of the Medical Research Council Population Health research unit at the University of Oxford in England and joint lead author of the study, said in a press statement.

“These findings suggest that if a patient on statins reports muscle pain, then it should first be assumed that the symptoms are not due to the statin and are most likely due to other causes. Statin therapy should continue until other potential causes have been explored,” Baigent said.

The researchers looked at data from about 155,000 people from 23 trials of statin therapy.

Each trial had more than 1,000 participants and a follow-up time of more than two years.