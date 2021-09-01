Share on Pinterest Experts say there are ways to reduce the salt in your diet other than using salt substitutes. Getty Images

Researchers in China say using a salt substitute can help improve heart health.

But experts say the study results don’t necessarily apply to the United States because of different diets and the larger intake of processed foods.

They suggest including more fruits and vegetables as one way to reduce sodium consumption without using salt substitutes.

Switching from table salt to salt substitutes can help reduce the risk of stroke in people over age 60 with a history of high blood pressure or prior stroke.

That’s according to a study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research included nearly 21,000 participants and took place in 600 villages in rural areas of five provinces in China.

About 72 percent of study participants had a history of stroke, and 88 percent had a history of high blood pressure.

Participants were given free salt substitutes (about 75 percent sodium chloride and 25 percent potassium chloride) as a replacement for regular salt and advised to use it for all cooking, seasoning, and food preservation.

They were also encouraged to use the salt substitute more sparingly than they previously used salt to maximize their sodium reduction.

Enough salt substitute was provided to cover the needs of the entire household (about 20 grams per person per day).

Participants in other villages continued their usual cooking and eating habits.

The project was supported by the National Health and Medical Research Council.

“This study provides clear evidence about an intervention that could be taken up very quickly at very low cost… We have now shown that it is effective and these are the benefits for China alone. Salt substitution could be used by billions more with even greater benefits,” said Dr. Bruce Neal, a principal investigator in the study and a professor at the George Institute for Global Health in Sydney, Australia, in a press release.