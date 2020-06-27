Share on Pinterest A new study found that sleeping in bed with a partner may enhance your REM sleep. Getty Images

The researchers think that sleeping together enhances REM sleep, which then goes on to reduce emotional stress and improve our interactions.

But a loud or restless partner can be a recipe for a bad night of sleep.

And REM is just one part of getting a good night’s sleep. Anyone can improve their sleep with simple actions.

Couples who share beds have increased measures for better sleep, according to a new study. But as someone who is actively and happily sleep divorced, I’m not so sure the results apply to all couples.

Henning Johannes Drews, a researcher at the Center for Integrative Psychiatry and professor at the department of psychiatry and psychotherapy at Christian-Albrechts University Kiel in Germany, studied 12 heterosexual couples who spent 4 nights in a sleep lab.

He measured the sleep of the individuals together and apart using a technology that captured brain waves, movements, muscle tension, and heart activity. The couples also completed questionnaires about their relationships.

According to Drews’ team, couples who slept side-by-side had increased and less disrupted rapid-eye movement (REM) sleep compared to when they slept apart. This good-for-you stage of sleep has been tied to memory organization, emotion regulation, creative problem solving, and social interactions.

Also, the better they ranked their relationships, the more couples were in sync when sleeping side by side.

That said, you don’t have to have a partner to get a good night’s rest. Drews thinks some people are better off sleeping solo regardless of their relationship status.

“If you want to share a bed with your partner, there is nothing to be said against it. It might even be very good for you,” he added.

“If your partner hinders you to fall asleep or disturbs your sleep, and you are much more relaxed if you sleep alone, that is probably the best sleeping arrangement to do,” Drews said.