Researchers say the apps can help women understand their menstrual cycle, but they also advise users to get more information from their doctor.

Women commonly rely on gynecologist visits to monitor their reproductive health.

But fertility awareness method (FAM) apps are an increasingly popular way to track the monthly changes that a woman is more or less likely to become pregnant.

Just how effective are they? And how might sharing this intimate information online affect your privacy?

Researchers working with Stanford University in California analyzed 200,000 users of two FAM apps, Sympto and Kindara.

Both apps use the symptothermal method to identify periods of fertility during the menstrual cycle with recordings of cervical fluid, body temperature, and other physical symptoms.

The study was designed to determine what users voluntarily tracked on these apps and to find out if this information accurately detected and estimated ovulation timing.

The researchers concluded the average duration and range of the follicular phase that begins the menstrual cycle and ends at ovulation were larger than previously reported.

Their models showed only 24 percent of ovulations occurred at days 14 to 15 of the cycle.

However, the data also confirmed that both duration and range of the luteal phase (the latter part of the menstrual cycle) was in line with other studies.

“Ovulation tracking apps can be an excellent guide for women who are either trying to get pregnant or avoid pregnancy. But they don’t work for everyone,” Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist with Reproductive Medical Associates of Connecticut, told Healthline.

“A typical patient for whom they don’t work well is anyone who doesn’t have regular ovulation. The more irregular a woman’s period is, the less the apps are helpful,” he said.

Hurwitz, who’s board-certified in both OB-GYN and reproductive endocrinology, adds the apps can help women learn about their body and their cycle.

“But the consequences of an unintended pregnancy is not worth the risk of using them exclusively for birth control,” he said.