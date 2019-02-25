Researchers say your genes can determine where you store belly fat, and that can have health consequences.

Share on Pinterest Experts say your waist-to-hip ratio can be an indicator of higher risk for diabetes and cardiovascular health problems. Getty Images

Genetics can make everything from brown hair to chronic disease more likely.

Now, having an “apple-shaped” or “pear-shaped” body can be added to that list.

New research finds that genetic variants affect the “waist-to-hip ratio” that determines where your body fat is distributed.

That discovery could open the door to new treatments that might target those variants in order to help prevent obesity.

The waist-to-hip ratio — the circumference of the narrowest part of the waist divided by that of the widest part of the hips — can be an indicator of increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

More fat around the waist relative to the hips results in a higher ratio and increased risk.

That’s in part because belly fat sits around vital organs such as the kidneys and heart, said Ruth Loos, PhD, director of the Genetics of Obesity and Related Metabolic Traits Program at the Charles R. Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, and one of the authors of the new study.

That fat, Loos told Healthline, “is more likely to interfere with organ function, whereas if you store it on the hip or thighs, it’s more safe there.”

She and her colleagues wanted to know more about the biology behind that fat distribution.

“If we know what biology links it, maybe we can unlink it,” she said.