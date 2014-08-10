University of Washington researchers have created a discreet, quick-dissolving tampon out of silk-line fibers to protect women from HIV.

The idea is that one day a woman may be able to discreetly insert the product minutes before sex in order to protect herself against the virus. Studies in South Africa have already shown that using microbicide gels as PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, can reduce HIV transmission by about 54 percent.

Effectiveness depends on applying the products consistently. The problem with topical microbicide gels applied with an applicator is that they require a very large dose and, as a result, medication may leak out before it can be absorbed by the body.

Now, doctoral student Cameron Ball has teamed up with assistant bioengineering professor Kim Woodrow to create a better way to deliver the microbicide’s virus-killing punch. Tampon fibers made using a new process called electrospinning can retain a massive dose of microbicides, yet dissolve inside the vagina in as little as six minutes.

Delivering microbicides in tablets or films is a possibility, but those can take more than 15 minutes to dissolve, according to Ball and Woodrow’s research.

Their work has been published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy. The next step is to test the product on rabbits for safety and effectiveness.