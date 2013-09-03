Healthline’s roundup of today’s top stories from around the web
More than 200,000 Americans die of preventable heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke, which could be headed off with simple preventative measures. Read the full story on Healthline.
Day three of New York’s Electric Zoo music festival was canceled Sunday after two festivalgoers died and more were hospitalized after taking “Molly,” a psychoactive stimulant similar to Ecstasy. Read more on CNN.com.
The World Health Organization reports that by 2050 women are expected to live an additional 33 years after turning 50, on average. However, the rise of non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, could curtail these numbers in low- and middle-income countries. Read more on MSNBC.com.
A new study shows that even short bursts of intense physical activity can aid weight loss. In fact, among women, every minute spent engaging in high-intensity exercise was linked to a .07 decrease in body mass index (BMI). Learn more at Foxnews.com.