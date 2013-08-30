Healthline’s roundup of today’s top stories from around the web
People with limited means who are asked to consider an expensive car repair bill perform worse on mental IQ tests than their better off peers. Read the full story on Healthline.
The National Football League will pay three-quarters of a billion dollars to settle a suit brought by former players alleging that the league concealed information about the health risks of concussions and other head trauma. Read more in the San Francisco Chronicle.
Doctors at the University of Toledo Medical Center removed Paul Fudacz’s kidney, intending to implant it in his sister Sarah. But a nurse accidentally threw the kidney in the trash, and the Fudacz family is taking the hospital to court. Read the full story at ABC News.