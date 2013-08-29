Healthline’s roundup of today’s top stories from around the web
A new study suggests that young women who have at least one drink per day run a greater risk of developing breast diseases. Read the full story on Healthline.
The first CDC survey of its kind reveals that almost 9 million American adults take prescription sleep medications. Seniors, women, and the better educated lead the pack. Read more on CBS News.
The Obama administration says it will not sue the 20 states that have voted to legalize marijuana, though it will monitor their operations. Read the full story in The New York Times.
Taking into account “male” depression symptoms, including rage, risk-taking, and substance use, dramatically narrows the gap between the numbers of men and women diagnosed with the condition. Read more in the Los Angeles Times.