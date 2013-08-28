Healthline’s roundup of today’s top heath stories from around the web
Researchers at Columbia University Medical Center have found a protein called RbAp48 that is less common in older human brains. When they dosed older rats with the protein, their age-related memory symptoms vanished. Read the full story on Healthline.
Researchers at the Austrian Academy of Sciences have successfully grown a brain roughly the size and level of development of a nine-week-old human fetus. Read more at BBC.com.
New research shows that migraine headaches, which affect 10 to 15 percent of the population, raise the risk of brain lesions and white matter abnormalities. Read more at US News and World Report.
Sulforaphane, which is found in broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage, delays the destruction of joint cartilage in osteoarthritis, researchers say. Read more at Yahoo! News.