A new study finds most diets lead to weight loss and lower blood pressure, but that these desired effects largely disappear after a year.

In the study, people followed popular diets like paleo, keto, or Mediterranean. But after about a year, few kept the weight off.

People who are interested in losing weight, and maintaining it, need a more sustainable plan than simply going on a diet.

Weight loss and weight management are two very popular topics among Americans. Just look at any Instagram feed after the holidays or right before the summer season.

While dieting does produce impressive initial results, a new international study published in The BMJ shows that most diets, regardless of which one, lead to weight loss and lower blood pressure, but these desired effects largely disappear after a year.

Approximately 45 million Americans go on a diet each year.

The study was based on the results of 121 random trials with nearly 22,000 patients. The average age was 49, and each person followed a popular named diet — like paleo, keto, or Mediterranean — or an alternative control diet — like counting macros — and reported weight loss and changes in cardiovascular risk factors.

According to the study, evidence shows that most macronutrient diets, over 6 months, result in moderate weight loss and substantial improvements in cardiovascular risk factors like blood pressure. However, after 12 months, the effect on weight reduction and improvements in cardiovascular risk factors largely disappear.

A similar study from 2018, which followed 29 long-term weight loss studies, showed that more than half of the lost weight was regained within 2 years, and by 5 years, more than 80 percent of lost weight was regained.

What this suggests is that people who are interested in losing weight, and maintaining it, need a more sustainable plan than simply going on a diet.