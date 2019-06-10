Researchers say some dietary supplements and vitamins can cause health issues for younger people.

Share on Pinterest Red Bull energy drinks are popular among children and teens, but experts say consumption should be limited. Getty Images

Trying to get an energy boost on a hot summer day could be more dangerous than it seems.

In a new study, researchers concluded that supplements such as energy drinks are tied to an increased risk of hospitalization, death, and other severe medical events for young people.

These negative consequences linked to supplements were “very concerning,” said Flora Or, ScD, a researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Massachusetts and the study’s lead author.

“Our results indicate that dietary supplements sold for weight loss, muscle building, and energy can be extremely dangerous and are linked with severe medical injury and, in some cases, death in young people who use these products,” Or told Healthline.

The study didn’t break out types of vitamins into particular categories. It’s possible that could complicate the findings, as the dangers of vitamins lie primarily with one: getting too much vitamin D.

But the gist of the new findings echo previous studies, which have also found that supplements can be dangerous in some cases — and that those risks may be increasing.

A 2017 study, for instance, found that calls to poison control centers stemming from supplements increased by about 50 percent from 2005 to 2012.

The study reported 275,000 supplement exposures between 2000 and 2012, with about 4 percent resulting in serious medical outcomes, which the National Poison Data System defines as ranging from requiring treatment but not life-threatening to death.

That would mean more than 12,000 people requiring treatment due to supplement use over those dozen years.

One of the supplements that the study found to be “associated with considerable toxicity” was energy products.

“Everyone’s heard of Red Bull,” Henry Spiller, director of the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and a co-author of that 2017 study, told Healthline. “There’s a sense of safety because they’ve seen their parents drinking coffee — everything is fine.”

But, there’s a dose effect, Spiller said. The more you take, the more risky it becomes.