California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that would allow the state medical board to discipline physicians and surgeons who spread misinformation about COVID-19 during patient care.

Misinformation is defined in the legislation as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.”

Medical misinformation about COVID-19 is suspected in keeping the vaccination rate relatively low in the U.S.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Sept. 30 that would allow the state medical board to discipline physicians and surgeons who spread coronavirus misinformation during direct patient care.

This includes the possibility of suspending or revoking their California medical license.

The bill, AB2098, states that any licensed physician or surgeon is committing “unprofessional conduct” if they disseminate “misinformation or disinformation” about the nature and risks of the virus, the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, and the development, safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement issued that day, Gov. Newsom emphasized that “this bill does not apply to any speech outside of discussions directly related to COVID-19 treatment within a direct physician-patient relationship.”

As a result, physicians or surgeons who spread COVID-19 misinformation on social media will not face discipline.

According to the statute, disinformation is misinformation that is “deliberately disseminated [by a physician or surgeon] with malicious intent or an intent to mislead.”

Newsom explained in his statement that the statute’s language “is narrowly tailored to apply only to … egregious instances” of misinformation or disinformation about COVID-19.

He also acknowledged that he is “concerned about the chilling effect other potential laws may have on physicians and surgeons who need to be able to effectively talk to their patients about the risks and benefits of treatments for a disease that appeared in just the last few years.”

“However, I am confident that discussing emerging ideas or treatments including the subsequent risks and benefits does not constitute misinformation or disinformation under this bill’s criteria,” he said.