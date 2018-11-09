Experts say people with type 2 diabetes need to be sent to specialists so they can get on proper treatment plans. Share on Pinterest Experts say people with diabetes need to have specific information on diet and exercise. Getty Images Despite the number of diabetes treatment options available today, researchers are saying a significant number of patients with type 2 diabetes are not seeing any significant improvements in their blood sugar levels.

Referred to as “clinical inertia” in a recently published report funded by pharmaceutical giant Sanofi-Aventis, researchers state that “the proportion of people with type 2 diabetes who fail to achieve glycemic goals continues to rise.”

Clinical inertia is defined by a delay in treatment intensification despite a patient’s persistently high blood glucose levels. In other words, the patient isn’t getting any healthier and their healthcare team isn’t making changes to their treatment protocol.

“Clinical inertia prolongs the duration of patients’ hyperglycemia,” explains the report, “which subsequently puts them at increased risk of diabetes-associated complications and reduced life expectancy.”

The study authors add that clinical inertia is actually the result of a complex interaction between patient, healthcare providers, and the overall healthcare system that comes with many barriers (such as the financial burdens to patients). They add the lack of cohesive effort to help improve a patient’s health creates an even greater challenge.

Obstacles to effective treatment One of the world’s most prescribed drugs is the oral antidiabetic diabetes (OAD) drug metformin. It has been prescribed to more than 120 million patients worldwide.

However, metformin also has one of the lowest patient adherence rates, largely due to its uncomfortable digestive side effects. Despite this, metformin continues to be considered the “first line of defense” when prescribing a medication for patients with type 2 diabetes.

Christel Oerum, a diabetes health coach from DiabetesStrong, said the problem is far more complicated than just a lack of more effective prescriptions.

“I’ve had so many people reach out to me who were just diagnosed with type 2 diabetes,” Oerum told Healthline. “They say their primary care doctor told them to follow a diabetic diet and to start exercising. And too often, that’s the full amount of support and education they get. No wonder they aren’t seeing improvements.”

Oerum explained that metformin works by reducing the amount of glucose a patient’s liver dumps into the bloodstream. However, it can’t compensate for a highly processed, carbohydrate-laden diet.

When it comes to better education around nutrition, Oerum fears the common medical advice to “eat healthy” is so vague that it can actually be dangerous.

“Newly diagnosed patients with diabetes leave their doctor’s office thinking they need to eat less sugar in order to eat healthy, but there was no conversation about carbohydrates in general, or how even a bowl of brown rice can severely raise your blood sugar,” she said. “These patients think they’re avoiding sugar, but by the time they come to me, they’re eating crackers like crazy and have no idea that crackers are pure starch, raising their blood sugar.”

Oerum added that nuts and avocados are another example of how the advice to “eat healthy” can backfire, because snacking on nutrient-dense nuts all afternoon can easily add up to 800 calories and 70 grams of fat.

“These newly diagnosed patients need very specific guidelines. If I start talking to them about macronutrients, their eyes glaze over,” said Oerum. “So, I take it down a notch by talking about limiting breads, avoiding processed starches like crackers or starchy vegetables like potatoes, and focusing on a specific list of less-starchy whole foods.”



Doctors need to do better Oerum says primary care doctors are often the physician a type 2 patient sees because most hospitals simply don’t have enough endocrinologists to see patients with type 2 diabetes. She says these primary care physicians need to do a better job of providing patients with resources, such as nutrition pamphlets from the American Diabetes Association, as well as the hundreds of online resources for diabetes education.

“Too often, it seems like doctors don’t bother to help their patients learn more after their appointment,” she said. “When a patient gets a diagnosis like that, they simply aren’t going to remember the onslaught of information told to them in the doctor’s office.”

Oerum’s concerns about how exercise is discussed during those early appointments are no different.

“So many people think exercising means jogging five miles. And if they can’t do that, they just give up,” she explained. “Walking is such good exercise, and most people can walk. Even if it’s 15 or 30 minutes a day, it’s going to help lower blood sugars and lose weight.”

The issue of medication options offered to a patient with type 2 diabetes is even more complicated.

