People who developed COVID-19 also appear to experience higher rates of diabetes, according to new research.

The study , which was published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology Monday, found that people who recovered from COVID-19 had a 40 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with diabetes.

The report does not claim that COVID-19 causes diabetes — although that may ultimately be the case — but rather that there appears to be an associated link between the two health conditions.

Why that happens is still unclear.

Some public health experts have argued that the findings should be taken with a grain of salt since the study only looked at people from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) — a group that, in general, tends to be older and experiences more financial hardship along with higher rates of underlying illness — and may therefore not be representative of the general population.

Many endocrinologists suspect that COVID-19 may damage the pancreas and cause issues with blood sugar control, which could eventually lead to diabetes.

“As we note the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing to learn about the full impact of this virus and its potential to cause long-term side effects, including diabetes,” Dr. Camillo Ricordi, the director of the Diabetes Research Institute, told Healthline.

“In the coming months, as the results of more studies around this topic, we will have a firmer grasp on the larger scope of COVID-19, how we can prevent further diagnoses and alleviate any serious side effects, like diabetes,” Ricordi added.