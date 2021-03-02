Share on Pinterest Mario Tama/Getty Images Diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease account for the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations, suggests a new study.

Researchers estimate a 10 percent reduction in the number of people with each of these conditions could have potentially prevented about 11 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Experts say physicians should help people manage these conditions to decrease their risk of severe COVID-19. Certain medical conditions increase the risk of severe COVID-19. Four of these account for the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations, suggests a recent study. Researchers estimated that of the more than 900,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations that occurred in the United States through mid-November 2020, 30 percent could be attributed to obesity; 26 percent to high blood pressure; 21 percent to diabetes; and 12 percent to heart failure. Combined, these four cardiometabolic conditions accounted for almost two-thirds of the COVID-19 hospitalizations during that period, estimate the researchers. This suggests that if people had not had these conditions, these hospitalizations could have been prevented. The researchers also estimate that a 10 percent reduction in the number of people with each of these conditions could have prevented about 11 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The authors believe that more should be done to help people reduce their risks from these four cardiometabolic conditions, such as through lifestyle changes like improved diet and regular physical activity. “Our findings call for interventions to determine whether improving cardiometabolic health will reduce hospitalizations, morbidity, and health care strains from COVID-19,” said study author Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of the Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, in a news release. Some of these lifestyle changes could produce noticeable health benefits within a short time. “We know that changes in diet quality alone, even without weight loss, rapidly improve metabolic health within just six to eight weeks,” said Mozaffarian. “It’s crucial to test such lifestyle approaches for reducing severe COVID-19 infections, both for this pandemic and future pandemics likely to come.” The study was published online February 25 in the Journal of the American Heart Association .

Older adults and marginalized groups impacted more For their study, researchers used a mathematical model to estimate the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations that could have been prevented if Americans did not have these four cardiometabolic conditions. The hospitalization risks for each of the conditions was based on data from more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients diagnosed in New York City earlier in the pandemic. Researchers also used other national data on COVID-19 hospitalizations and the rates of underlying health conditions among people with COVID-19 to extend these risks to the national level. The new study also showed that older age increased the COVID-19 risks associated with each of the four conditions. For example, researchers estimated that about 8 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in adults under 50 years old were due to diabetes, compared to about 29 percent among those 65 and older. A similar age-related trend was seen for high blood pressure and heart failure. In contrast, obesity was equally harmful for all age groups — accounting for about 30 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Black and Hispanic adults were also impacted more by these four conditions. Hispanic adults had a higher rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations due to diabetes and obesity than white adults. Black adults were at higher risk for hospitalizations for COVID-19 that were also attributed to these four conditions compared to white adults. “National data show that Black and Hispanic Americans are suffering the worst outcomes from COVID-19,” Mozaffarian said. “Our findings lend support to the need for prioritizing vaccine distribution, good nutrition, and other preventive measures to people with cardiometabolic conditions, particularly among groups most affected by health disparities.”