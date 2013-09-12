Millions of Americans suffer from diabetes, but a simple dietary amino acid could help turn the tide.

If you suffer from type 2 diabetes, you may want to consider snacking on nuts instead of candy.

Not only are nuts devoid of sugar, but they also help get rid of it, at least in mice. New research shows that the amino acid arginine, commonly found in almonds and hazelnuts, proves just as useful as established type 2 diabetes drugs at metabolizing glucose in mice.

In experiments on both lean (insulin sensitive) and obese (insulin resistant) mice, scientists from the University of Cincinnati and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark observed impressive results. The arginine improved the burning of glucose by as much as 40 percent. It also stimulated production of glucagon-like peptide, or GLP-1, an intestinal hormone that regulates appetite.

However, that doesn’t mean people with type 2 diabetes should go out and buy arginine supplements. They do not work in the same way as dietary arginine, which stimulates GLP-1.

“When it comes to patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, I doubt that nuts alone would have any effect to reverse their disease,” scientist Christoffer Clemmensen told Healthline. “However, a complete alteration in lifestyle—diet and exercise, sleep habits, etc.—has been shown to potently reverse the early stages.”

Even better than nuts are less energy-dense foods such as salmon, chicken, and eggs, said Clemmensen, who conducted the experiments in Copenhagen. He is currently researching at the Institute for Diabetes and Obesity at Helmholtz Zentrum München, the German Research Center for Environmental Health in Munich.