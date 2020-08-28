Share on Pinterest Even with new safety guidelines in place, health experts say going to the movies is very risky during the pandemic. Getty Images

Many movie theaters have begun reopening their doors to the public in states where they’re able to do so.

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) says more than 340 companies representing more than 32,000 screens across the United States have signed up to follow their Cinema Safe program.

This outlines voluntary safety protocols that include mandating masks, reducing capacity, making hand sanitizer readily available, and limiting concessions.

Even with new safety guidelines in place, health experts warn that going to movie theaters is a high-risk activity.

In an attempt to return a few things back to normal, movie theaters across the United States have begun to reopen.

Makeshift drive-in movie theaters have been one way some cities have responded to having people be able to go out to the movies while still staying physically distant.

However, several major movie theater chains have announced they’ll be reopening, and many already have.

This comes even as more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases are reported each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), a trade group, announced its CinemaSafe program, which outlines voluntary safety protocols.

These include mandating masks, reducing the capacity of theaters, making hand sanitizer readily available, and limiting concessions, like self-serve “butter” for bags and tubs of popcorn.

“In this new pandemic world, moviegoers need to know that there is a consistent, science and experience-based set of health and safety protocols in place no matter what theater they visit,” John Fithian, president and CEO of NATO, said in a statement.

NATO says that more than 340 companies representing more than 32,000 screens across the United States have signed up to follow these new guidelines.

But that doesn’t include states like California, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and North Carolina, where infection rates are too high for public health officials to allow movie theaters to reopen their doors.

AMC Theaters’ trailers now remind patrons that masks are “required at all times, unless you are enjoying food or drinks,” but tell people to keep their masks on if leaving the theater at any time.

While Disney chose to put its live-action reboot of “Mulan” onto its streaming service, some in Hollywood don’t want to send their new releases straight to the small screen. This includes Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” the trailer for which ends with saying, “coming to theaters” on Sept. 2.

But not everyone is going to be there to see it. Many health experts say it’s too early to be going back to movie theaters when many other parts of normal life haven’t been able to return yet, like schools allowing children to come back for in-person instruction.