It’s estimated that 18% of adults in the United States experience symptoms of depression at some point during the year.

Researchers say pharmacogenetic testing can help pinpoint the proper depression medication for a person by determining how their body metabolizes certain drugs.

Experts say pharmacogenetic testing can be useful in a clinical setting if used alongside other diagnostic measures.

Pharmacogenetic testing might help health professionals find the most effective medication for people with depression.

That’s according to a new study conducted by the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) and published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In it, researchers report that pharmacogenetic testing might help medical professionals by providing helpful information on how a person metabolizes a medication. This information can help doctors and others avoid prescribing antidepressants that could produce undesirable outcomes.

Depression medication is sometimes determined through trial and error to find the best drug and dosage. The researchers say they hope genetic testing can minimize this by giving insight into how a person may metabolize a drug.

Researchers said genetic testing did not show how a person would react to a particular medication but instead looked at how a person metabolized a drug. A drug-gene interaction is an association between a drug and a generic variation that may impact a person’s response to that drug. Learning more about drug-gene interactions could potentially provide information on whether to prescribe medication and whether a dosage adjustment is needed.

In the study, around 2,000 people from 22 VA medical centers diagnosed with clinical depression received medications to treat their symptoms. The participants were randomized, with one-half receiving usual care and one-half undergoing pharmacogenetic testing.

For those that received usual care, doctors prescribed medication without the benefit of seeing a genetic testing result. The researchers found that 59 percent of the patients whose doctors received the genetic testing results used medications with no drug-gene interaction. Only 26 percent of the control group received drugs with no drug-gene interaction.

The researchers said the findings show that doctors avoided medications with a predicted drug-gene interaction.

“Most often, patients get tested after at least one or two drugs haven’t worked or they had severe side effects,” said Dr. David A. Merrill, a psychiatrist and director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California. “There are real genetically driven differences in how people metabolize drugs. It helps select more tolerable options to know about their genetics ahead of time.”

Researchers interviewed participants about their depression symptoms at 12 weeks and 24 weeks.

Through 12 weeks, the participants who had genetic testing were more likely to have depression remission than those in the control group.

At 24 weeks, the outcome was not as pronounced. The researchers said this showed that genetic testing could relieve depressive symptoms faster than if a person did not receive the testing.