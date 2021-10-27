Share on Pinterest Dentists have the highest percentage of any medical professionals when it comes to prescribing opioid pain relievers to children.

Researchers say nearly half of dentists still regularly prescribe opioid medications for pain management, especially to children.

That’s despite the fact most dentists are aware that other, less habit-forming drugs are just as effective as opioids.

Dentists say their profession is becoming more aware of the need to prescribe safer alternatives to manage post-dental pain.

Most dentists know that there are non-opioid pain relievers that are just as effective for managing dental pain as opioid drugs such as OxyContin, Percocet, and Vicodin.

Yet, many still prescribe opioid drugs to their patients, particularly young ones, a trend that can open the door to potential misuse, diversion, and addiction, a new study from The Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA) finds.

A survey of 269 dentists conducted by the PharmedOut program at Georgetown University Medical Center reported that 84 percent of respondents believe that a combination of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen combined with acetaminophen are equally effective or more effective than opioids.

But 43 percent of respondents still reported regularly prescribing opioid medications, researchers said.

Half of the dentists who reported prescribing opioids prescribed the drugs in amounts that would result in unused medication, the survey found, and 69 percent reported having patients divert or misuse opioids.

“These results suggest that dentists are familiar with the evidence about the effectiveness of NSAID-acetaminophen medications, but their self-reported prescribing patterns demonstrate a disconnect,” said Matthew Heron, the study’s first author who conducted the research as an undergraduate at Georgetown’s School of Nursing & Health Studies.

“A growing body of research supports ADA policy that dentists should prescribe NSAIDs alone or in combination with acetaminophen over opioids as first-line therapy,” according to a statement from the American Dental Association (ADA). “The ADA remains focused on assisting dentists with the best practices to help patients manage acute pain and relieve short-term dental pain without prescribing opioids.”