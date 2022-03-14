Share on Pinterest Experts say the new Deltacron variant doesn’t appear to be more infectious than previous strains. Maria Manco/Stocksy United

A new variant called Deltacron, which contains genetic material from both Delta and Omicron, has been identified in Europe and the United States.

The variant remains rare, having been detected in a only a handful of people.

Infectious disease specialists say there’s no evidence yet that shows this recombinant variant is more transmissible or virulent, but studies are underway to better understand Deltacron’s viral traits.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that scientists have identified a new variant called Deltacron, which contains genetic material from both the Omicron and Delta strains of COVID-19.

This latest variant has been detected in Europe and the United States but remains rare, according to WHO officials.

According to infectious disease specialists, coronavirus strains are known to recombine with one another, especially when there are multiple variants circulating at high levels.

But how recombinant events impact the virus’s traits — like how infectious and virulent they are — are unclear and require careful research.

So far, there’s no evidence suggesting there are any changes in severity or level of infectiousness with this recombinant variant.

There are numerous studies underway to determine if there are any changes in Deltacron’s epidemiology, WHO officials said.

“The data is too limited at this time to make these assessments,” said Dr. Nesochi Okeke-Igbokwe, an internal medicine physician based in New York City, to Healthline. “Nonetheless, it is too preliminary to go into panic mode about this variant until more data is collected and analyzed.”