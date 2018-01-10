An FDA warning letter and a raid of a California company’s offices highlight issues concerning the supplements some feel are a healthy substitute for steroids. Share on Pinterest Move over steroids. The popularity of gray-market research chemicals known as selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) among bodybuilding and fitness buffs is growing. Healthcare professionals and national regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), are watching closely. SARMs are a novel class of drugs similar to androgenic steroids, including testosterone. They aren’t currently approved for use in humans in the United States or any other country. Nonetheless, they remain available through various outlets on the internet as well as some supplement companies in the United States. The drugs are touted as an aid for muscle building without many of the side effects of traditional steroids. Researchers and bodybuilders both appear to be interested in them for this reason. “SARMs have been shown in early clinical studies to build lean mass and muscle strength,” James Dalton, PhD, dean of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Michigan, told Healthline. “They differ from commonly used androgenic steroids by their ability to stimulate muscle and bone growth with lesser prostatic effects in males and virilizing effects in females,” he added.

Steroids vs. SARMS Androgenic steroids are known to increase muscle development but are accompanied by a host of undesirable effects. For men, this often means things like acne, breast development (gynecomastia), enlarged prostate, and shrinking of the testicles. Women may experience increased body hair growth, acne, and increased clitoral size. More serious health concerns include liver damage and numerous cardiovascular complications, including increased risk of heart attack and blood clots. SARMs potentially represent a step toward a safer class of androgenic drugs. They have “revived an almost dormant search for improved androgens,” wrote researchers in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Dalton notes that so far the drugs are “generally well-tolerated” in clinical trials, but none of them have ever reached final approval by a regulatory body. One SARM in particular, known by a variety of names including enobosarm, ostarine, and S-22, has made it through phase III clinical trials.

Concerns over growing popularity However, clinical research on SARMs, including their potential use for preventing muscle wasting on cancer patients, has recently been overshadowed by their off-label popularity among bodybuilders. Last fall, the FDA issued warning letters to three supplement companies in the United States that were offering the drugs for sale. “We are extremely concerned about unscrupulous companies marketing body-building products with potentially dangerous ingredients,” they said in a press statement. “Life threatening reactions, including liver toxicity, have occurred in people taking products containing SARMs. SARMs also have the potential to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, and the long-term effects on the body are unknown,” FDA officials said. In December, the FDA reportedly conducted a raid on several facilities operated by Sacramento-based supplement company Enhanced Athlete for allegedly selling the drug ostarine. The FDA declined to comment or confirm this to Healthline, citing a policy against commenting on potentially ongoing criminal investigations. Representatives for Enhanced Athlete didn’t return numerous inquiries by Healthline. In a public statement, the company announced that the FDA had confiscated caches of Ostamuscle (their own brand of ostarine) and “many other research chemicals.” The company has framed their sale of the drugs as an issue of personal freedom for consumers. “We feel that freedom of information and choice, as long as provided within the context of the law, is imperative. This means that we intend to carry on doing what we have always done until told to do otherwise by the proper authorities,” the company writes. Nonetheless, they also expect a growing federal crackdown on the sale of SARMs, at which point they admit “we will have no choice but to concede.”