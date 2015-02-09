Follow these steps to sign up for health coverage before Sunday’s cut-off. The deadline is quickly approaching to enroll in healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. If you don’t sign up for a health insurance plan by Feb. 15, you will likely be without coverage for months and will face penalties on next year’s income tax return. Don’t fret, though. You can follow these steps to choose the best healthcare plan for you and your family.

How Do I Sign Up? The easiest way to get started is by logging on to the ACA website, HealthCare.gov, or the website for your particular state. There you can find the information you need to enroll along with a number of resources and answers to commonly asked questions. You can also apply by phone or with a paper application. Before creating an online account, it’s helpful to collect the information you’ll need when you choose from the selection of online plans collectively referred to as the Health Insurance Marketplace. Read More: How Does the Affordable Care Act Work? You should gather relevant documents, including mailing addresses for everyone applying for coverage, employer and income information for every member of your household, and everyone’s social security numbers. The Marketplace website will tell you which programs and savings you qualify for depending on your income and family situation. While the Marketplace ultimately decides whether you are eligible for subsidies from the government to offset the cost of insurance, this page tells you how to make a ballpark estimate using your income. This government checklist will help you stay on track and ensure you have everything you need to enroll on hand.

Where Can I Go for Help? If you run into any issues during the application process, you can contact the Marketplace directly 24/7. The ACA website also provides a phone number to call if you need to speak with someone in a language other than English. You can also ask for assistance from local organizations trained to answer your questions, either virtually or in person. These organizations do get slammed with requests in the days leading up to the deadline, so reach out to them sooner rather than later. Be patient, too. Confused about all of the health insurance lingo? Check out the Marketplace glossary of common terminology.