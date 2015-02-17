A glitch over the weekend prompted federal officials to extend the enrollment deadline to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

People who experienced glitches or long waits on the federal Obamacare website have another week to sign up for healthcare coverage.

Federal officials announced on healthcare.gov they have extended the deadline to Feb. 22 for people who can “attest” they ran into technical glitches on the website or long wait times when they tried to enroll over the weekend.

The extension applies only to people who are signing up for the first time under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Their insurance coverage takes effect on March 1.

Consumers who are already enrolled in a health insurance plan cannot switch coverage.

This past Sunday was the deadline to sign up for health insurance for this year under the Affordable Care Act, but a glitch in the system prevented some people from completing their applications.

A malfunction with an Internal Revenue Service verification system related to ACA enrollment was reported on Saturday around 2 p.m. and was resolved around 8 p.m.

However, as a result, about 500,000 people may have been prevented from signing up because they couldn’t verify their income in order to enroll by the deadline.

Read More: How Does the Affordable Care Act Work? »

Thirty-seven U.S. states use healthcare.gov to enroll residents, while 13 (as well as Washington, D.C.) use their own online marketplaces to sign up residents.

The glitch also prompted 47 states to create extensions, but some extensions only give people a few more days to complete applications.

On Monday, the state of Washington extended the signup deadline through mid-April. The move came because state officials said some residents did not understand they could be forced to pay a penalty if they were uninsured in 2014 or 2015.

Under the Affordable Care Act, uninsured consumers are hit with a tax penalty on their IRS forms. The penalty takes effect this tax season for people who didn’t have insurance last year.