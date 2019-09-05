Share on Pinterest Hemp has been removed as a Schedule I drug, making it easier for researchers to access. Getty Images

Federal officials have announced they are reducing regulations on hemp.

The move clears the way for this form of cannabis to be used more often in research.

Experts say this is a good first step, but more needs to be done to increase the supply of cannabis available to researchers.

It’s the news medical cannabis researchers had been waiting for.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has announced that it’s easing up on the regulation of hemp, the form of cannabis containing 0.3 percent or less of THC, the component in marijuana that makes you high.

It’s the first confirmation the research community has that the DEA would follow the guidelines laid out in the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp at the federal level.

“It was a very significant announcement on the part of the DEA,” said Ziva D. Cooper, PhD, the director of research for the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Cannabis Research Initiative at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior.

“Until now, we hadn’t heard a word from the DEA about how they were going to approach this,” Cooper told Healthline. “Just because the Farm Bill came out, it didn’t mean the DEA was going to regulate hemp the same way as other CBDs.”

She added, “Now researchers are reassured that we can study specifically hemp-derived CBD without the regulatory obstacles required to study schedule I substances.”

Those obstacles included bureaucratic procedures and paperwork needed to get approvals.

The UCLA researchers are conducting multiple studies, including research on the effects of cannabinoids on infantile spasms and on pain, as well as how they might reduce our reliance on opioids and affect men and women differently.

They need a supply of cannabis to move forward with their research. Until now, all cannabis had been in the most restrictive Schedule I category.

Still, Cooper said this DEA announcement only covers one facet of their research.

“The field of CBD research is still super complicated at this point. Just because hemp-derived CBD is no longer scheduled, it doesn’t mean that other kinds of CBD are no longer scheduled” she said.

“CBD that is synthesized in the lab is still Schedule I. CBD derived from cannabis that is not hemp is still Schedule I” she explained.

“We still have to be very cautious about knowing where the CBD is coming from and having the facilities to store Schedule I CBD if our studies require that type of CBD.”