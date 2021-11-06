Share on Pinterest Experts say there are a number of ways to prepare and adjust for the autumn time change. Sanga Park/Getty Images Experts say the end of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday can impact your health as you adjust to more light in the morning and less light in the evening.

They say people don’t necessarily get extra sleep when the clocks are turned back an hour, so it’s important to be aware of what time you go to bed and wake up.

They say you can prepare for the change days in advance with more outdoor physical activity and slowly adjusting your sleep pattern. The end of daylight saving time and an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning certainly sounds good, but that may be because it’s too good to be true. Experts say that instead of “gaining an hour of sleep,” we’re more likely to stay up later or not consider the importance of preparing ahead. We may even notice changes to our moods and motivation. People with seasonal mood disorders and sleep pattern problems may be particularly affected.

The health effects of ‘falling back’ Sanam Hafeez, PsyD, is a New York City-based neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, a diagnostic and treatment center for neuropsychological, psychiatric, and educational difficulties. She says the effects of ending daylight saving time are associated with an item in the retinas of our eyes called a ganglion cell that contains the photopigment melanopsin. “When we are exposed to sunlight, melanopsin signals a pathway to cells in the hypothalamus specifically responsible for regulating our body’s biological functions,” Hafeez told Healthline. “This process then triggers the pineal gland, which is in charge of melatonin secretion, which peaks at night and wears off during the day,” she said. “In simpler terms, the less light exposure we get, the more out of step we may feel.” “Lack of sunlight suppresses the production of two important hormones, serotonin, and sleep-inducing melatonin, both of which play an important role in mood balance,” Hafeez said. “In other words, a person’s level of serotonin and melatonin decreases when there is less sunlight, which may lead to symptoms of depression.”

Why time change doesn’t mean more sleep Allison Siebern, PhD, is a licensed clinical psychologist certified in behavioral sleep medicine and the head sleep science advisor at Proper, a holistic sleep company in New York City. She explains that behaviorally, people know the extra hour is being built in, so they actually stay up later doing other things rather than allowing for a full night of sleep. Siebern says a shift in the sleep cycle can also disrupt quality of sleep, which means that even though we are technically adding an hour by “turning the clocks back,” it doesn’t necessarily translate to everyone getting an extra hour of sleep. “The shift in time may translate to a little bit longer sleep duration but most likely not the full hour as the body remains physiologically entrained to the previous clock time,” she told Healthline. For example, Siebern says, someone may still wake up around their wake time of 6 a.m. even though the clock now states it is 5 a.m. “It can be hard to sleep against these signals even though the person has that extra hour by the external clock,” she said. That’s why you still need to prepare yourself for the time change, even though experts say there’s less to adjust to when falling back than springing ahead.