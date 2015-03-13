‘Dabs’ are a much more powerful form of marijuana that critics say can be dangerous to users. The legalization of medical and even recreational marijuana in some states has given rise to a sort of “I told you so” attitude among some users. It comes from the long-held view of many marijuana smokers that pot is neither deadly nor addictive. But now, the emergence of “dabbers” — people who smoke a highly concentrated form of marijuana culled during a sometimes explosive production process — is giving marijuana a bad name. From coast to coast, homes are bursting into flames during the manufacture of butane hash oil, or BHO, used in dabbing. And while some people say dabbing provides medicinal relief, stories of users ending up so high they land in emergency rooms have become viral internet fodder. High schoolers have found ways to conceal the waxy BHO by placing it in Carmex lip balm containers and taking it to school. After placing a dab into an e-cigarette, teens take a puff, hallucinate, and sometimes even pass out. Videos of young adults having strange trips while dabbiagng abound on YouTube. Related News: Marijuana Addiction is Rare, But Very Real » “This is pot on steroids,” said Kevin Winslow, director of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG), in an interview with Healthline. MEG is a bi-state drug enforcement collaboration composed of law enforcement officers from Rock Island County in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa. Even in this community of less than half a million people, dabbing stories have become increasingly commonplace and are very much on MEG’s radar, Winslow said. Soon, BHO may be manufactured and obtained legally in Illinois under its medical cannabis law, Winslow said. This is despite the fact that Illinois has adopted one of the more restrictive medicinal marijuana laws in the United States. “It’s all going to go eventually into the wrong hands,” Winslow said. “Sick people are not smoking dabs.”

From Smoking Ditchweed To Dabbing The idea of pot as a harmless plant with side effects no more dangerous than the munchies is dated, Winslow said. Today’s marijuana isn’t the ditchweed that Cheech and Chong used to talk about. With the advent of medicinal marijuana, today’s users demand a better strain of bud. The Mexican drug cartels are replacing their marijuana fields with poppies because they can’t compete with the powerful marijuana strains made in modern U.S. laboratories. THC is the part of marijuana that makes people “high,” although it is also considered to have some medicinal uses. While people smoking standard marijuana may inhale THC levels of about 10 to 15 percent, those concentrations can skyrocket to 90 percent when dabbing. Even Tommy Chong has commented on the hazards of dabbing, comparing it to “freebasing” marijuana. “When you have Cheech or Chong telling you it’s too intense…” Winslow said with a chuckle. “It’s not hippies doing this. They just wanted to mellow out, just chill.” And while marijuana advocates hate seeing dabs compared to meth — exploding homes and all — it has become a big problem for law enforcement. Winslow explained the dab-making process like this: A tube resembling a turkey baster is filled with cannabis, and butane is jammed inside. The crystals on the high-quality buds freeze and drop off, essentially creating tiny teardrops packed with highly potent THC. It all has to be cooked down to remove the butane. In the process, gas pools. A spark from an outlet, or even an amateur manufacturer lighting up, can have explosive consequences. Find Out More: Marijuana Use and Addiction » Through several additional steps, the end result is the oil or waxy substance BHO, called dabs. Just as the name implies, “a little dab will do you.” It can also quickly get a person hooked.

Is This Evidence Pot Is a ‘Gateway Drug?’ Dr. Dustin Sulak is a licensed osteopathic physician in Maine who legally dispenses marijuana. He is a diplomat of the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine. In an interview with Healthline, he described the dabbing culture as becoming more popular “amongst illicit cannabis users in all walks of life.” He described the power of dabs in plain talk. “A single inhalation of concentrate delivers the THC and other cannabinoids equivalent to three to 10 inhalations of herbal cannabis, depending on the potency,” he said. “This increased dosage delivered with rapid onset produces a stronger euphoric feeling than, for example, taking the time to smoke an entire joint.” So while dabbing may blow up a kitchen here and there, Sulak says potency is a bigger problem. “The higher dose is also more likely to cause users to develop tolerance, quickly requiring a larger dose to get the same effects,” he said. “For many dab users, smoking herbal cannabis will no longer produce the desired effect.” Related News: Teens Use Marijuana to Manage Negative Moods » Is this more proof that pot is a so-called ‘gateway drug?’ Not really. Sulak and others interviewed for this story said kids often try cannabis first because among their peers it is considered safe, socially acceptable, and available. Sulak cited a comprehensive 2002 review by the RAND Drug Policy and Research Center that showed data suggesting the gateway theory could be readily explained by non-gateway models. “A more recent 2008 study in Development and Psychopathology that looked at 510 pairs of twins found that genetics were more responsible than a gateway effect for progressing from cannabis on to harder drugs,” Sulak said. “We’ll never answer this questions using a controlled study because that would be unethical, but the large volumes of epidemiological data do not strongly support the gateway theory.” As the legalization of cannabis dries up the illegal drug trade, there will be fewer dealers to sell the drug to those under age. Therefore, the availability of marijuana to teens should also diminish, Sulak said. Any gateway effect that exists now would likewise begin to disappear. The same goes for exploding houses. Those who medically need the THC and cannabinoid levels that dabbing provides will be able to get it in states where it is produced in controlled environments. “In my practice, I have occasionally seen dabbing provide better relief to patients,” Sulak said. “For example, migraine patients often find that taking a large dose of rapid onset cannabis at the earliest signs of a headache will enable them to prevent the whole episode.”