Here’s what consumers can expect when their local pharmacies begin offering these creams, lotions, and sprays.

Remember when kale was the hot new health trend?

Well, move over kale and make room for cannabidiol (CBD).

CBD, one of the chemicals found in the cannabis plant, is all the buzz. So hot, that two major retail pharmacies have announced they will start selling CBD products over the counter in some of their stores.

In a statement to Healthline, CVS officials said the company would begin selling hemp-derived CBD products at select stores in seven states. They are California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Tennessee.

The products will all be topical creams, sprays, roll-ons, lotions, and salves. CVS will not be selling any CBD supplements or food additives.

Why now?

“CBD is gaining popularity among consumers, particularly those looking for alternative care products,” the CVS statement says.

“We are working with CBD product manufacturers that are complying with applicable laws and that meet CVS’s high standards for quality,” the company officials added.

Walgreens is getting in on the CBD action, too. The company sent this statement to Healthline:

“After a thorough review and analysis, we will be offering certain products containing cannabidiol (CBD) in nearly 1,500 Walgreens stores in select states,” the statement says.

The states are Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vermont, South Carolina, Illinois, and Indiana.

“The CBD-related items we are planning to carry are non-THC containing topical creams, patches, and sprays,” company officials added. “This product offering is in line with our efforts to provide a wider range of accessible health and wellbeing products and services to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers.”