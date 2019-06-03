The company has been testing its products for contaminants as well as accuracy of their ingredient labels.

Share on Pinterest CVS has removed 22 products from its store shelves under its testing program. Getty Images

You may noticed a few vitamin brands missing from the shelves at your local CVS store.

There’s a reason.

CVS Pharmacy has launched an initiative requiring independent third-party testing of all dietary supplements sold in their stores as well as online.

Their “Tested to Be Trusted” program covers more than 1,400 vitamins and supplements from 152 brands, company officials said in a news release.

The targets of their testing include two broad categories.

First, company officials say they want to make sure that what’s listed on the labels of these products is actually in the products.

They’re also testing to ensure there are no contaminants in these supplements.

CVS actually began requiring testing on these products in 2017 with a goal to finish testing by the end of 2019, but they completed the first phase of the project early.

The result? About 7 percent of these products failed, requiring either updates to product labels or these products being yanked from CVS shelves entirely.

“Eighty percent of failures were due to label claims — examples include not having enough of any stated ingredient in the supplement panel (levels of vitamin B, just for example),” George Coleman, CVS senior vice president, told Healthline.

“We also saw label failures because allergens weren’t listed but had trace amounts, such as tree nuts. Another label failure was that a product was listed as ‘gluten-free’ but was not in fact,” he said.

“As a result of the ‘Tested to be Trusted’ program, there have been 22 products removed from shelves,” he added.