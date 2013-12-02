A new Italian study shows that thalidomide could put childhood and adolescent Crohn’s disease on the path to remission. For the nearly five million people worldwide who suffer from Crohn’s disease, there may be some relief on the horizon. According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the drug thalidomide has shown positive results when tested on children and adolescents with Crohn’s disease. Thalidomide is usually used to treat multiple myeloma and inflammatory diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes. However, its use is restricted because of a high risk of birth defects for pregnant women taking the medication. Find Out How the Human Digestive Tract Works »

Early Onset Crohn’s Disease Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory condition that affects the digestive tract. Although there is no cure, the disease can be managed with anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids, and antibiotics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are five groups of drugs that are currently used to treat Crohn’s disease: aminosalicylates (5-ASA), steroids, immune modifiers (azathioprine, 6-MP, and methotrexate), antibiotics (including metronidazole, ampicillin, and ciprofloxin), and biologic therapy (inflixamab). About 25 percent of people with Crohn’s develop the disease as children. Such cases are typically more difficult to manage than those that develop during adulthood. The study authors also note that around 18 percent of children with Crohn’s disease require surgery within the first five years after the disease onset. The CDC estimates that between 66 and 75 percent of people with Crohn’s will require surgery at some point in their lifetime. Surgery to widen or remove sections of the small intestine or colon becomes necessary when the body resists drug treatments to control the symptoms of inflammation. No one knows precisely what causes Crohn’s, but evidence suggests that the number of cases is increasing worldwide. Read More: Is Crohn’s Disease Hereditary? »